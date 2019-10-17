No Political Comments In Vijay's Bigil, Says Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi

Vijay, one of the biggest stars in Kollywood, will next be seen in the much-hyped Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. The film, marking the mass hero's third collaboration with young director Atlee, has taken social media by storm, which proves that it has the potential to create history at the box office. Now, here is some big news for Vijay fans. During an interview with a popular website, Bigil's 'Creative Producer' Archana Kalpathi said that the film will not have any political comments as they might antagonise certain parties.

"We are very clear on that (not dealing with political subjects). We are a corporate. We don't choose political subject. If you have seen all our films, we have never chosen political subjects. We don't want to antagonise any government. We don't believe in creating a controversy for a film to do well at the box office. We don't want to link it in any which way,"(sic) said Archana Kalpathi.

If this is true, Bigil might prove to be Vijay's first non-political film in two years. In case you did not know, the 2017 release Mersal ran into big trouble with the BJP for ridiculing Goods and Services Tax (GST) and this indirectly helped it become a global sensation. Similarly, Vijay's 2018 release Sarkar faced criticism for allegedly 'defaming' former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with the Komalavalli character, played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Coming back to Bigil, it features Vijay in the role of a 'rowdy' soccer coach and touches upon women empowerment. It stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Yogi Babu, Kathir and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff too are a part of Bigil.

Meanwhile, once Bigil hits screens, Vijay will begin work on Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film reportedly features him in a new avatar.

Source: Film Companion