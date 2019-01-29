Rajinikanth Is Still The Undisputed Thalaiva Of The Box Office; These Statistics Prove So

He is the synonym of style, craze, humility and screen presence. No matter what the storyline is or what the casting boasts of, the Superstar of Indian cinema always manages to send ripples amongst not just his legion of fans, but also amongst the common audience.

Yes, we are speaking about Superstar Rajinikanth who has been ruling the roost for close to 4.5 decades, by sitting strong on the King's throne. With his recently released flick, Petta being termed as a blockbuster at the box-office, the vintage Rajinikanth is back with the flick which has many fanboy moments and livewire sequences similar to many of his 90s movies. Thalaiva has set some high standards and gigantic numbers at the Box-office in various territories, which is a herculean task for any Tamil actor to breach it in the near future.

Australia Box-Office

Overseas is the biggest key market for Rajinikanth and down under is a region where he leads in a handsome manner. The top 3 all-time grossers in Australia feature the 69-year old Superstar. The recently released flick, Petta, has earned the second spot despite facing competition from other Pongal/Sankranti releases.

2.0- USD 1.38M

Petta-USD 554,193

Kabali-USD 526K

Malaysia Market

Malaysia consists of huge Tamil population and the numero-uno star boasts of an unprecedented and loyal fan following in the said region. Both 2.0 and Kabali are at the top-2 while Petta missed the top 3 positions as the movie was certified 18+ rating.

2.0- Rs 27.5Cr

Kabali- Rs 20.8Cr

Singapore

Often deemed as the twin cousin of Malaysia, Singapore too has a huge Tamil population and as well, a massive fan base for the charismatic actor. Though the young guns of the industry seem to cover a huge chunk of market and fan base in both SL/MY regions, the Style King is still the official BO Emperor with three of his movies in the top-3 positions.

Enthiran- SGD 2.5M

2Point0-SGD 2.2M (Appx)

Kabali-SGD 2M

King of Karnataka

Karnataka is the biggest market for Telugu cinema after the Kannada Industry while Tamil cinema claims the third spot. But Superstar Rajinikanth is always an exception here (Along with USA) as his craze and fan following is mind boggling in the place of his birth. The silicon city turns up as a festival galore when his movies hit screens and he commands opening like no other non-Kannada star here. Rajinikanth commands a massive Kannadiga fan base along with the local Tamil base in KA.

2Point0- 55 Crore

Kabali-30 Crore

Petta- 19 Crore (Still Running)

Undisputed Ruler of USA

Even his disastrous Lingaa's closing gross is higher than the blockbuster numbers of all Tamil actors' individual movies in the states. It is a known fact that the Tamil population in the USA aren't too keen on Tamil movies as the other regions counterpart, and it's only during the Baasha star's releases will they be spotted driving miles to theatres just to catch a glimpse of him. Be it the celebration before the start of the movie or the response during the course of the movie, the scene in USA theatres would be equal to that of TN theatres.

2. 0- USD 5.3M

Kabali-USD 4.15M

Petta-USD 2.52M (Still Running)

Enthiran-USD 2.5M

Kaala-USD 1.9M

Lingaa- USD 1.51 M

Andhra/Telangana Circuit

It was 1995 which changed the dynamics of South cinema with two of Superstar's movies clicking big time, Baasha and Muthu. Baasha was the new Industry Hit of Tamil cinema. The same year witnessed another Industry Hit in Telugu cinema in the form of Peddarayudu. Interestingly, Rajinikanth was part of the blockbuster hit and it was from that point, the Thalaiva became the household name in Telugu states. Be it the opening or the lifetime collections, Rajinikanth wins it in Telugu states along with director Shankar.

2.0- Rs 96 Crore

Enthiran-Rs 60 Crore

Kabali- Rs 32Crore (4th position)

UAE-GCC & The Hindi Market

Other actors from Tamil cinema draw decent to good audience to theatres in Middle East while the market is non-existent for them in Northern India. It is Superstar's show all the way in both markets.

UAE-GCC

2Point0-$4.7M

Kabali-$3.4M

North India

2.0- Rs 256 Crore

Kabali-Rs 40 Crore

Enthiran-Rs 32 Crore

World-Wide Box Office

Rajinikanth has the maximum number of Industry Hits in Indian cinema with the overall tally touching a staggering number of 14. With 3 movies in 250Cr club and Petta too, entering the foray in the near future, the top 3 are secured under his name comfortably.

2.0- Rs780-800

Kabali- Rs 295 Crore

Enthiran-289 Crore

Though records in few regions are taken over by other movies and stars, the overall BO hold and sheer dominance proves that he is the 'super one'.