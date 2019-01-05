 »   »   »  These Tamil Movies To Come Out In The Theatres As Tamil New Year 2019 Releases?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Ran Govt Or Michel Mama's Court: Narendra Modi
-
- Dakar 2019 Preview: Champions Back To Desert
- Smartphone Discounts Coming Soon: Huawei, Realme To Clear Inventory
- Amended Aadhaar Act Bill Passed In The Lok Sabha
- New Maruti WagonR Brochure Leaked — Variants, Engine Specifications & Other Details Revealed
- Ash Recalls How She Had A 'Sudden' Roka With Abhishek!
- Gokhru: Health Benefits, Uses, Nutritional Value & Dosage
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
The big Tamil movies that will be coming out in the theatres during the upcoming Pongal season have already been fixed. Viswasam and Petta are all set for a big clash at the box office. The Tamil New Year is yet another season, which would pave way for the entry of big Tamil movies. In a recent tweet sent out by popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the list of the Tamil movies that are expected to come out during the big season has been sent out. Well, it seems like yet another interesting contest at the box office is on cards.
NGK
Suriya's NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan is one among the Tamil movies that is expected to come out in the theatres during the Tamil New year 2019. The film definitely is one among the highly awaited movies of Suriya and is expected to explore the actor as well as the star in him.
Kadaram Kondan
Chiyaan Vikram too is expected to pitch in with a big release in the form of Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh Selva. The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raj Kamal Films. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie but the two posters of the film have definitely kept the audiences on their toes.
Kanchana 3
After the super success of Kaanchana and Kaanchana 2, the team is back with Kaanchana 3, which has high expectations bestowed on it. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence features himself as the lead actor. Kaanchana 3 features Oviya and Vedhika as the leading ladies.
Kennedy Club
Kennedy Club is yet another Tamil movie that is expected to come out as a Tamil New Year 2019 Release. Directed by Sussenthiran, the movie is indeed a promising affair and it features actors like sasikumar, Samuthirakkani in the lead roles.