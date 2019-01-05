 »   »   »  These Tamil Movies To Come Out In The Theatres As Tamil New Year 2019 Releases?

NGK

Suriya's NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan is one among the Tamil movies that is expected to come out in the theatres during the Tamil New year 2019. The film definitely is one among the highly awaited movies of Suriya and is expected to explore the actor as well as the star in him.

Kadaram Kondan

Chiyaan Vikram too is expected to pitch in with a big release in the form of Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh Selva. The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raj Kamal Films. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie but the two posters of the film have definitely kept the audiences on their toes.

Kanchana 3

After the super success of Kaanchana and Kaanchana 2, the team is back with Kaanchana 3, which has high expectations bestowed on it. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence features himself as the lead actor. Kaanchana 3 features Oviya and Vedhika as the leading ladies.

Kennedy Club

Kennedy Club is yet another Tamil movie that is expected to come out as a Tamil New Year 2019 Release. Directed by Sussenthiran, the movie is indeed a promising affair and it features actors like sasikumar, Samuthirakkani in the lead roles.