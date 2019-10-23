    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      These Unknown Facts About Vijay Starrer Bigil Will Make You Impatient For The Film To Hit Screens

      By
      |

      As far as Bigil is considered, the Vijay starrer is courting humongous expectations. With just two days away from release, these unknown facts about the film will make you all the more excited. Read on.

      Vijay Does His Own Stunts

      Vijay Does His Own Stunts

      Vijay plays the role of a coach of a women's football team in the Atlee directorial and according to Indiaglitz, the actor did all the stunts himself, particularly the ones filmed to be as part of the football scenes.

      The Team Shot The Film In Scorching Heat

      The Team Shot The Film In Scorching Heat

      Most of the outdoor scenes, according to the online publication, were filmed in the scorching months of April and May with both the stars and the crew not complaining.

      Editing Was Done In Tandem With The Day's Work

      Editing Was Done In Tandem With The Day's Work

      Another interesting tidbit the report says is that all scenes that were filmed for the day were edited that day itself for quality check and control.

      More About Bigil...

      More About Bigil...

      Bigil that stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as well is said to revolve around women empowerment. Vijay appears in dual roles in the film, though knowing Atlee, there might be a surprise. The movie has music by AR Rahman.

      The Road Ahead...

      The Road Ahead...

      Once Bigil hits screens, Thalapathy is set to turn his attention to his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the venture.

      Read more about: vijay atlee nayanthara bigil
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue