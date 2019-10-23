These Unknown Facts About Vijay Starrer Bigil Will Make You Impatient For The Film To Hit Screens

Vijay Does His Own Stunts

Vijay plays the role of a coach of a women's football team in the Atlee directorial and according to Indiaglitz, the actor did all the stunts himself, particularly the ones filmed to be as part of the football scenes.

The Team Shot The Film In Scorching Heat

Most of the outdoor scenes, according to the online publication, were filmed in the scorching months of April and May with both the stars and the crew not complaining.

Editing Was Done In Tandem With The Day's Work

Another interesting tidbit the report says is that all scenes that were filmed for the day were edited that day itself for quality check and control.

More About Bigil...

Bigil that stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as well is said to revolve around women empowerment. Vijay appears in dual roles in the film, though knowing Atlee, there might be a surprise. The movie has music by AR Rahman.

The Road Ahead...

Once Bigil hits screens, Thalapathy is set to turn his attention to his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the venture.