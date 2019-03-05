Thirumanam Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download!

Hit By Piracy

It is not a good time for Tamil cinema while the piracy threats are considered. Thirumanam, the latest film of Cheran too has been hit by piracy like many of the recent Tamil movies.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Thirumanam full movie has been leaked online to download on the website Tamilrockers. This has happened after the first weekend of the release of this movie.

The Other Releases Of This Week

Thirumanam was not the solo release of the first week of March. Movies like Thadam and 90 ML too released on March 1, 2019, and shockingly, these two films were also hit by piracy in the very first week itself.

The Reports For Thirumanam

Thirumanam has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. Reports suggest that the film is a soulful movie and it should work with the target audiences.

Will The Numbers Be Affected?

Thirumanam has tight competition at the box office but it has the capabilty to do a decent theatrical run. Let us hope that the film would cross the hurdles of piracy by fetching good numbers from the theatres in the days to come.