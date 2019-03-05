Thirumanam Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download!
It goes without saying that it is raining releases in Kollywood, and Thirumanam, the latest outing of director Cheran is one among the movies that released on the first day of March. Cheran, the director, is coming back to his forte after a short gap and the man who has given some of the finest classics of Tamil cinema is back. In Thirumanam, the actor in Cheran too becomes a part as he essays a pivotal role along with other cast members and initial reports suggest that Thirumanam has a very novel concept to narrate. However, the audiences are shocked to know a recent development about the movie.
Hit By Piracy
It is not a good time for Tamil cinema while the piracy threats are considered. Thirumanam, the latest film of Cheran too has been hit by piracy like many of the recent Tamil movies.
Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers
Shockingly, Thirumanam full movie has been leaked online to download on the website Tamilrockers. This has happened after the first weekend of the release of this movie.
The Other Releases Of This Week
Thirumanam was not the solo release of the first week of March. Movies like Thadam and 90 ML too released on March 1, 2019, and shockingly, these two films were also hit by piracy in the very first week itself.
The Reports For Thirumanam
Thirumanam has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. Reports suggest that the film is a soulful movie and it should work with the target audiences.
Will The Numbers Be Affected?
Thirumanam has tight competition at the box office but it has the capabilty to do a decent theatrical run. Let us hope that the film would cross the hurdles of piracy by fetching good numbers from the theatres in the days to come.