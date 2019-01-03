English
This Photo Of Sai Pallavi And Prabhudheva Is Going Viral For The Sweetest Reason Possible

By
    If you Are a fan of the young and charming Sai Pallavi then get ready to rejoice as we have some good news for you. The bubbly beauty just took to Twitter andf shared a sweet photo from the sets of Maari 2. In it, she can be seen alongside actor and choreographer Prabhdheva. The ace dance choreographed her rocking moves in the Rowdy Baby number and they have become a craze amongst her fans.

    While sharing the photo, the Premam beauty said that she said that the photo was taken on the same sets where the show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva was shot 10 years ago. While recalling her failiure to make it to the finals of the show, she said that whatever happens in life, happens for our own good.

    Sai Pallavi

    "When things don't go the way you wish, remember, that if you've given your best, life blesses u with something even better. P.S. This pic was taken 10 yrs later in the same set in which we shot "Ungalil yaar adutha Prabhu Deva," (sic) she added.

    Interestingly, 2018 was not a particularly good year for Sai Pallavi. Her Diya and Padi Padi Leche Manasu did not live up to the expectations. Similarly, Maari 2 too proved to be a lacklusture sequel.

    This year, she will be seen in the Selvaraghavan-directed NGK. The film is a political-thriller and it will see her act opposite Suriya and Rakul Preet.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 20:01 [IST]
