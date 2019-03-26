Top 10 Highest Paid Tamil Actors: Ajith, Vijay Or Rajinikanth - Who Tops The List?

10. STR – Rs 7-8 crore

STR is one such star who enjoys a very genuine fan base in Tamil Nadu and his films are sure to get a grand opening. Earlier, he used charge around Rs 10 crore but back-to-back flops did affect him a bit. However, he got back in to the track of big hits with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam movie. But his much-awaited movie Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven turned out to be a disappointing fare at the box office.

9. Vijay Sethupathi - Rs 8 crore

Vijay Sethupathi is the ever-dependable actor of Kollywood and his films guarantee superior quality. He has delivered some back-to-back hits and the year 2018 was a spectacular one for the star and the actor in him. Now, he is an actor who enjoys an equally good fan base in places outside Tamil Nadu as well.

8. Karthi & Dhanush

Both these fabulous actors have always maintained the right balance between the types of film they choose. Dhanush has been a pan-Indian actor and he experiments with his films often. His Vada Chennai won both critical and commercial success but Maari 2, failed to create the desired impact.

Karthi has been on a winning streak with Theeram Adhigaram Ondru and Kadaikutty Singam clicking big time at the box office. However, his most recent flick Dev couldn't derive the desired success. Nevertheless, he has a huge market with the actor being a prominent phase in the Telugu speaking regions as well.

7. Sivakarthikeyan – Rs 15 crore

Sivakarthikeyan's popularity has been on an upward surge and he is one among the top entertainers of the present generation Tamil cinema. He is one of the fastest growing stars of the industry with his films capable of breaking the big records as well. Apart from his previous film, rest of his movies have worked big time at the box office and many big budget films are also in the making with him in the lead role.

6. Vikram – Rs 20 crore

One among the most-talented actors of Tamil cinema with a loyal fan base spread across South India. Chiyaan Vikram as he is called, is definitely one of the top stars of the industry. It is a fact that some of his recent films have turned out to be disappointments but still he continues to be one among the top paid actors of the industry.

5. Suriya – Rs 20-22 crore

Nadippin Nayagan Suriya has some highly-awaited Tamil movies like NGK, Kaapaan in his kitty, which has the capability to take over the big records. His films are usually a safe bet at the box office and they get a good reach in Telugu speaking regions and Kerala as well.

4. Kamal Haasan – Rs 25-30 crore

Kamal Haasan, the actor-beyond-comparisons is rightly one among the top paid actors of the industry. His films are just not about the box office performances and they transcend the time. He has announced his retirement from films and Indian 2, the big budget venture is touted to be his final movie before retirement.

3. Ajith – Rs 35 crore

Thala Ajith has scored one of the biggest blockbusters of all time with his most recent film Viswasam, which overtook Petta at the box office. Reports suggest that Ajith got Rs 50 crore for the film and has even increased his remuneration for his next flick, which is Ner Konda Paarvai.

BREAKING! Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai Release Date Is Out; The Team SHOCKS Everyone With This Decision!

2. Vijay – Rs 50 crore

Thalapathy Vijay has been creating new records with most of his recent movies like Sarkar, Mersal, Theri etc., enjoying phenomenal successes at the box office. His fan base is wide-spread and is one among the most popular Tamil actors in the other parts of the South India as well.

1. Rajinikanth - Rs 60 crore

He is India's biggest superstar whose fan base is unparalleled. Rajinikanth movies are like a celebration even in North India. When it comes to overseas centres, his popularity is incomparable and all of his films enjoy a guaranteed run. His most recent releases like 2.0 and Petta were money-spinners at the box office.