Top 10 Most Trolled Movies In Tamil Of All Time: Vijay And Ajith Top The List

1 Sura (April 30, 2010)

Sura, directed by SP Rajkumar and featuring Vijay in the lead, turned out to be a nightmare for the fans and unperformed at the box office. It was ridiculed for its non-existent screenplay and poor presentation.

2 Aalwar (January 12, 2007)

A lousy action-drama. Aalwar made for a terrible watch and got royally trolled for virtually destroying Ajith Kumar's career. In fact, it was such a disappointing movie that it failed to click with even Ajith's biggest fans.

3 Kuruvi (May 3, 2008)

Kuruvi, featuring Vijay and Trisha in the lead, was a rehash of the Prabhas starrer Chhatrapati. As expected, this did not go down well with most fans who trolled it like crazy.

4 Kathaswaamy (August 11, 2009)

Kathaswaamy faced numerous delays during production which upset movie buffs big time. Most of them trolled the film much to the disappointment of all concerned.

5 Puli (October 1, 2015)

This one does not need an explanation at all. The fantasy-drama, featuring Vijay and Sridevi in the lead, was trolled for being a 'cartoonish' and underwhelming attempt at storytelling.

6 Aambala (January 14, 2015)

The Vishal and Hansika Motwani starrer made for a good watch on the whole. However, it got trolled due to its outlandish and OTT action sequences which were anything but convincing.

7 Anjaan (August 15, 2014)

Ajaaan, featuring Suriya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, hit screens amidst much fanfare. However, it failed to meet expectations as its plot was quite weak and predictable. Following its lacklustre box office performance, it was trolled by fans and critics alike.

8 Vivegam (August 24, 2017)

The second Ajith Kumar starrer to feature on the list, Vivegam was trolled by fans as they did not like the character essayed by Vivek Oberoi. Playing Thala's arch-rival, the Bollywood star was seen constantly praising his 'friend' which became a bit irritating for the audience.

9 Muthuramalingam (February 24, 2017)

One of the weakest films of Gautham Karthik's career, Muthuramalingam was roasted like peanuts for its crazy 'goat fight' scene and unimpressive screenplay. Movie buffs can be quite cruel at times.

10 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (June 23, 2017)

A major embarrassment for Simbu, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan was an action-comedy that failed to connect with fans at any level whatsoever, A magnum opus of sorts, the film faced several difficulties during production due to STR's rift with the producer. When all was said and done it not only flopped but ended up becoming a laughing stock.