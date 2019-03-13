Top 10 Tamil Movies Of All Time: Viswasam & Petta Enter The Elite List!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 enjoyed a phenomenal outing in the theatres. The film is reportedly the movie that fetched the maximum distributor share in Tamil Nadu. If reports are to be believed, the film had a distributor share of Rs 83 crore, including all the language versions of the movie.

Viswasam

Thala Ajith's Viswasam has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office. Interestingly, Viswasam has made a share of approximately Rs 75.5 crore from its run so far at the Tamil Nadu alone. While Tamil movies alone are considered, Viswasam is the film that rules the roost.

Sarkar

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar was one among those films that set the cash registers ringing at the box office in 2018. The movie, which enjoyed a good run in the theatres has reportedly made a share of Rs 71.5 crore in the final run.

Mersal

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal has found the fourth place in the list. The blockbuster movie from Vijay-Atlee team had managed to make a distributor share of around Rs 68 crore in the final run.

2.0

2.0 is the top grossing Tamil movie of all time and it had an eventful run at the global box office. According to the reports, Shankar-Rajinikanth combo's 2.0 made a share of Rs 65 crore in the final run at Tamil Nadu box office.

Enthiran

Rajinikanth's Enthiran held the industry hit title for quite some time as such was the staggering collections that it made. The film reportedly made a huge share of Rs 64.5 crore from Tamil Nadu regions and is now at the sixth spot in the list.

Petta

Petta, the Rajinikanth movie that released along with Viswasam during this Pongal season, too enjoyed a stellar run in the theatres. The movie is at the seventh spot in the list with the Rajinikanth starrer having made a distributor share of Rs 61.5 crore.

Vedalam

Vedalam is yet another movie of Thala Ajith in the list. The film remained the top grosser of Ajith until the release of Viswasam. According to the reports, the film has made a share of around Rs 48.5 crore.

Kabali-Theri

There are two movies that reportedly share the penultimate spot in this top 10 list. Rajinikanth's Kabali and Vijay's Theri, the movies that released in the year 2016, went on to fetch a share of Rs 46.5 crore.

Thupakki

Thupakki, the debut film of Ar Murugadoss-Vijay team enjoyed a rollicking ride in the theatres. The movie too is a proud member of the top 10 list with the movie having made a share of Rs 44.5 crore.