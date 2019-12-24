Trisha And The Collection Of Her Recent Awards; The Photo Gains Attention!

Trisha has had just a single release in 2019 but still, the year would have surely been a special one for the actress, with lots of awards and accolades coming her away. Well, in 2018, Trisha sparkled with her performances in a couple of movies, which were talked about in this year as well. Recently, Trisha shared a picture with the collection of awards, which she received for her performances in films like 96 and Hey Jude.

"Counting my blessings 11 for #96 3 for #HeyJude Thank you all for the love," she penned while sharing the picture through her Twitter account.

Most recently, Trisha had won the award for the Best Actress at the 66th Filmfare Awards South for her fabulous performance in the film 96. As mentioned in the tweet, the actress has won as many as 11 awards for her portrayal of Jaanu in the film, which has found a cult fan-following among the audiences.

Similarly, her performance in the film Hey Jude, which also marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry, is considered to be one of the best in her career so far. The actress essayed a character named Crystal in the film, which starred Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Trisha fans have much to cheer about as the actress is all set to come up with a couple of exciting projects. Trisha will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress will also play the leading lady in the Malayalam movie Ram, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Meanwhile, her next film to hit theatres is expected to be Rangi, in which she plays the lead role. The teaser of the movie had released recently. Apart from that, she will also be seen playing the lead role in movies like Garjanai, Sugar etc.