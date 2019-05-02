English
    Trisha Injured During The Shoot Of A Female-centric Movie? Shocking Rumours Go Viral

    The gorgeous and charming Trisha is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular and talented stars in the film industry. An able performer, the bold young diva enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her remarkable looks, effective screen presence and bindass nature. Over the years, 'Jaanu' has starred in several well-received movies and this has gone a long way in proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

    Recently, a few reports claiming that Trisha had been injured while shooting for her female-centric movie Raangi began doing the rounds which created a great deal of buzz in the industry.

    Now, Trisha's mother Uma has reacted to these reports and made it clear that the Ghilli beauty is perfectly fine. She has also requested fans to ignore all rumours about her health. It is good to know that she is in good health and we hope that her mother's statement puts an end to the rumour mongering.

    Interestingly, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Trisha. Her highly-ambitious Mohini sank without a trace and failed to impress critics. Luckily, she bounced back with the romantic-drama 96 which emerged a runaway hit. She was last seen in Petta which did well at the box office. At present, she has 1818, Garjanai and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty.

    Thursday, May 2, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
