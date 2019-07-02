Trisha Krishnan's Holiday Pics Go Viral In No Time; She Has Set Some Major Travel Goals!

Trisha Krishnan is one among the busy actresses down the South. She has a handful of promising projects. Amidst those busy schedules, she manages to take out time for herself and one such recent vacation spent by the actress, has grabbed the eyeball of each of her fan.

Recently, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram page to send out a series of stories and they features some fascinating pictures of the actress enjoying some quality holiday in an overseas location. Trisha could be seen going on for a cruise ride and much more in these fascinating pics that have been doing the rounds. The pictures that she has shared, would definitely give major travel goals to every avid traveller out there. Take a look at some of the pictures here.

Later, another picture of Trisha too did go viral in the online circuits. Interestingly, this picture too had the presence of popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whom the 96 actress met at an airport. Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was travelling to England to witness the India Vs England match, which was held on June 30, 2019. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared the picture through her Twitter account and she wrote "#IndvsEng here we come Birmingham....so much fun bumping into @trishtrashers #airportdiaries muahhhhhh #bindu" - (sic)

On the work front, Trisha has a whole lot of promising projects in the pipeline. Her previous release was Petta, in which she had done a cameo role. She has signed a film named Raangi, which will be directed by M Saravanan. The first look poster of the movie was released a couple of months ago and it gained the attention of everyone. The shoot of the film is currently progressing. Along with Raangi, she has also other porjects like 1818, Paramapadham Vilayatu, Garjanai etc., in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Trisha Injured During The Shoot Of A Female-centric Movie? Shocking Rumours Go Viral