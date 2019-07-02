English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Trisha Krishnan's Holiday Pics Go Viral In No Time; She Has Set Some Major Travel Goals!

    By
    |

    Trisha Krishnan is one among the busy actresses down the South. She has a handful of promising projects. Amidst those busy schedules, she manages to take out time for herself and one such recent vacation spent by the actress, has grabbed the eyeball of each of her fan.

    Recently, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram page to send out a series of stories and they features some fascinating pictures of the actress enjoying some quality holiday in an overseas location. Trisha could be seen going on for a cruise ride and much more in these fascinating pics that have been doing the rounds. The pictures that she has shared, would definitely give major travel goals to every avid traveller out there. Take a look at some of the pictures here.

    Trisha Krishnans Holiday Pics Go Viral In No Time; She Is Setting Some Major Travel Goals!

    Later, another picture of Trisha too did go viral in the online circuits. Interestingly, this picture too had the presence of popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whom the 96 actress met at an airport. Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was travelling to England to witness the India Vs England match, which was held on June 30, 2019. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared the picture through her Twitter account and she wrote "#IndvsEng here we come Birmingham....so much fun bumping into @trishtrashers #airportdiaries muahhhhhh #bindu" - (sic)

    On the work front, Trisha has a whole lot of promising projects in the pipeline. Her previous release was Petta, in which she had done a cameo role. She has signed a film named Raangi, which will be directed by M Saravanan. The first look poster of the movie was released a couple of months ago and it gained the attention of everyone. The shoot of the film is currently progressing. Along with Raangi, she has also other porjects like 1818, Paramapadham Vilayatu, Garjanai etc., in the pipeline.

    ALSO READ: Trisha Injured During The Shoot Of A Female-centric Movie? Shocking Rumours Go Viral

    More TRISHA KRISHNAN News

    Read more about: trisha krishnan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue