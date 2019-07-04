Trisha Shares No Make-up Photo, Fan Tells This Actor To Propose To His 'Crush'

Earlier this year, Trisha received some good news when Petta opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, helmed by young director Karthik Subbaraj, saw her act opposite Rajinikanth for the first time in her career and this made it an important release for the powerhouse performer. Now, 'Jaanu' is in the limelight for a sweet reason.

In an exciting development, the Lion actress just posted a 'no make-up' photo on social media and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Interestingly, even Kannada actor Danish Sait commented on the photo and made it clear that he is waiting to 'catch' Trisha. He also said that he had once asked Varalaxmi to help her meet the actress.

"I really want to catch you, catch up with you. How am I going to figure this you care bit? @varusarath I told you 700 years ago I want to meet this amazing friend of yours," he tweeted.

The Bengaluru lad also confessed that he has a crush on Trisha, which grabbed plenty of attention on Twitter.

"Arre. I've had a huge crush for years now. The only other person I've had a huge crush on is Deepika Padukone," added the actor.

When a fan told Danish to ask Trisha to marry him, he made it clear that he does not have such 'high hopes'.

"Arre. I don't have such high hopes and all. Keep it real bro 🤘🏼 Hello and a handshake will do it in this life time. I'll blush and die. First time I spoke with Deepika, I was on a call with a common friend ... I was quiet, and it takes a lot to keep my silent," added Danish.

Social media can be a funny place indeed.

Meanwhile, Trisha currently has several films in her kitty including Garjanai, Paramapadham Vilayattu and Raangi in her kitty.

