Trisha, Shruti Haasan & Other Kollywood Celebs Grace 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019!

Trisha

Trisha looked as gorgeius as ever in a crimson coloured gown that she adorned for the function. Here is a picture of the actress with the prestigious Filmfare Award. She won the Best Actress (Tamil) at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2019 South.

Sathyraj And Trisha

Veteran actor Sathyaraj was also present for the grand ceremony held on December 21, 2019. In this picture, you could see the actor presenting the Best Actress trophy to the winner Trisha Krishnan. She won the award for her performance in the film 96.

Arvind Swamy

Arvind Swamy was also present for the function and he bagged a major award. He was adjudged as the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. He looked dapper in the casual attire that he opted to wear for the event.

Pariyerum Perumal Team

Pariyerum Perumal was one among the finest films of 2018 and rightly, the team was rewarded for the exemplary work. The film was adjudged the Best Tamil Film at the 66th Filmfare Awards South and in this picture, you could see the team receiving the big award.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh also garced the big event. In this picture, you could see Aishwarya Rajesh posing with the big award that she received. She was adjudged the Best Actress (Critics) for his powerful performance in the film Kanaa.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who is all set to make a comeback to Tamil films after a brief hiatus through the film Laabam, too attended 66th Filmfare Awards South. She looked stunning as ever in an ash-grey coloured gown.