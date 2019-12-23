    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Trisha, Shruti Haasan & Other Kollywood Celebs Grace 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019!

      By Staff
      The 66th edition of Filmfare Awards South turned out to be a grand gala affair as expected. The event which was held on December 21, 2019, was rightly a star-studded one with film personalities of the four different film industries coming together to felicitate the big winners of the previous year. From the Tamil film industry, many of the big names took part in the event and here we take you through some of the pictures.

      Trisha

      Trisha

      Trisha looked as gorgeius as ever in a crimson coloured gown that she adorned for the function. Here is a picture of the actress with the prestigious Filmfare Award. She won the Best Actress (Tamil) at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2019 South.

      Sathyraj And Trisha

      Sathyraj And Trisha

      Veteran actor Sathyaraj was also present for the grand ceremony held on December 21, 2019. In this picture, you could see the actor presenting the Best Actress trophy to the winner Trisha Krishnan. She won the award for her performance in the film 96.

      Arvind Swamy

      Arvind Swamy

      Arvind Swamy was also present for the function and he bagged a major award. He was adjudged as the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. He looked dapper in the casual attire that he opted to wear for the event.

      Pariyerum Perumal Team

      Pariyerum Perumal Team

      Pariyerum Perumal was one among the finest films of 2018 and rightly, the team was rewarded for the exemplary work. The film was adjudged the Best Tamil Film at the 66th Filmfare Awards South and in this picture, you could see the team receiving the big award.

      Aishwarya Rajesh

      Aishwarya Rajesh

      Actress Aishwarya Rajesh also garced the big event. In this picture, you could see Aishwarya Rajesh posing with the big award that she received. She was adjudged the Best Actress (Critics) for his powerful performance in the film Kanaa.

      Shruti Haasan

      Shruti Haasan

      Shruti Haasan, who is all set to make a comeback to Tamil films after a brief hiatus through the film Laabam, too attended 66th Filmfare Awards South. She looked stunning as ever in an ash-grey coloured gown.

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
