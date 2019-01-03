 »   »   »  Trisha, Simbu And Karthi Chill During A New Year's Bash; Inside Photos Out

Priceless!

In this truly priceless photo, Simbu can be seen bonding with his good friend Trisha. The two stars worked together in the much-loved Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and grabbed plenty of attention because of their chemistry.

Too Cool!

Simbu can be seen chilling with Venkat Prabhu in his cool photo. He seems to be in a relaxed mood and can seen giving us some major party goals. Venkat Prabhu and STR's chemistry is pretty top-notch.

Karthi Has A Good Time

The noted actor Karthi too attended the bash and chilled like a boss. Here he can be seen hanging out with STR. 2018 was a good year for the actor. He received rave reviews for his performance in Kadaikutty Singam. This year, Karthi will be seen in Dev. The film also has his Theeran co-star Rakul Preet in the lead and it is touted to be a action-thriller.

In Good Company!

Simbu can be seen in good company in this stunning click. The young man seems to have enjoyed the bash to the fullest and made the most of it. We are sure this pic will make young men feel a bit envious of STR.

A Busy Year For STR

Interestingly, STR had a decent 2017. He received praise for his performance in Chekka Chivanta Vaanam and got his career back on track. At present, he has Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside Megha Aakash, Ramya Krishnan and Prabhu.