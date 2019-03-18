English
    TRP Ratings For Tamil Channels Week 10 2019: Sun TV Beats Star Vijay And Others In Style

    The Tamil film industry, home to some of the biggest names in the country, is synonymous with healthy competition amongst the stars and production houses for the pole position. At times, this healthy competition results in intense fan wars which add to the fun. Interestingly, just like Kollywood, the TV industry too is synonymous with intense competition. The big players of the TV industry lock horns with each other every week in a bid to emerge as the top choice of fans. Now, here is some exciting news for those who follow the Tellywood religiously. The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 10 (March 3, 2019 to March 9, 2019) are out and we have a clear winner.

    Tamil Channels

    Sun TV

    Sun TV, a giant in the TV industry, emerged as the top choice of fans in Week 10 with 872006 weekly impressions. This is quite an achievement and we offer our heartiest congratulations to the whole team.

    Star Vijay

    Star Vijay, another popular channel, came second with 403576 weekly impressions and failed to beat Sun TV. It seems that Star Vijay still has a long way to go before it can be called 'number 1'.

    Zee Tamil

    Zee Tamil with 323797 weekly impressions secured the third position and made its presence felt. If things go well, it might beat Star Vijay next week.

    KTV

    KTV, which secured the fourth position with 305347 weekly impressions, narrowly lost to Zee Tamil in the TRP war. It might show good growth in viewership in Week 11.

    Colors Tamil

    Rounding up the list is Colors Tamil which received 79151 weekly impressions. The channel has a dedicated fan base, however, it needs to expand its reach in the coming days in order to be a major player.

    So, which position did your favourite channel bag? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
