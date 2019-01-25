Ullaallaa Video Song From Petta Has Hit The Online Circuits
Petta has turned out to be a roaring success at the box office. All the fans of superstar Rajinikanth have been enjoying a gala time in the theatres with the movie featuring Rajinikanth in the way that they have been longing to see. Everything has worked out perfectly well in the movie and the cases of the songs of the film are no different. Anirudh Ravichander did come up with some sepll-binding numbers, which are being celebrated by fans. It was indeed a big treat for the audiences to witness the songs on the big screen. Now, here is a joyous news for all the fans and followers of Petta songs. The Ullaallaa video song from Petta has been released.
Rajinikanth In Ullaallaa
The Ullaallaa video song did offer a perfect occassion for the Rajinikanth fans to enjoy in the theatres. Rajinikanth stole the show with his amazing dance sequences in the song, which is being loved by one and all.
One Of The Best Songs
Well, many of the audiences have tagged Ullaallaa as one of the best songs featuring Rajinikanth in the recent times. Aniruddh Ravichander has come up with a very interesting number that is sure to last in the minds of the audiences for a long time.
The Lyrical Video
The lyrical video of Ullaallaa was out back in the month of December and it instantly gained popularity. Reportedly, the lyrical video is nearing the 20 Million views mark on YouTube.
100 Million Views On Cards?
It was recently that the song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 had crossed the 100 Million views on YouTube. Ullaalla is yet another song which is capable to cross that mark. Let us wait and see.