Ullaallaa Video Song From Petta Has Hit The Online Circuits

Rajinikanth In Ullaallaa

The Ullaallaa video song did offer a perfect occassion for the Rajinikanth fans to enjoy in the theatres. Rajinikanth stole the show with his amazing dance sequences in the song, which is being loved by one and all.

One Of The Best Songs

Well, many of the audiences have tagged Ullaallaa as one of the best songs featuring Rajinikanth in the recent times. Aniruddh Ravichander has come up with a very interesting number that is sure to last in the minds of the audiences for a long time.

The Lyrical Video

The lyrical video of Ullaallaa was out back in the month of December and it instantly gained popularity. Reportedly, the lyrical video is nearing the 20 Million views mark on YouTube.

100 Million Views On Cards?

It was recently that the song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 had crossed the 100 Million views on YouTube. Ullaalla is yet another song which is capable to cross that mark. Let us wait and see.