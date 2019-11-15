Ungal Naan: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets And Guest Details Of Kamal 60 Event!

The film fraternity is all set to celebrate Kamal Haasan's 60 years in cinema. On November 17, 2019, the mega show, which has been named Ungal Naan will be held in Chennai and fans are looking forward to this grand event on the way. Reportedly, the event will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium and the programme will commence at 5 PM.

Maestro Ilaiyaraja will helm the musical tribute to Kamal Haasan, which is sure to something very special. Apart from the musical show, a grand felicitation ceremony will also be held on the same day with many prominent film celebrities expected to grace the dais. Reportedly, the musical tribute will be 120 minutes long and the felicitation ceremony, which is expected to be held after that is expected to last for over 200 minutes.

A few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the special guests of the function. Apart from Ilaiyaraja, Superstar Rajinikanth will also be one among the chief guests of Ungal Naan. AR Rahman is also expected to be present for a very special event. At the same time, veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam, who has directed Kamal Haasan, in the all-time classic Naayakan is also expected to be one among the special guests of Ungal Naan.

Along with them, many other prominent names of South Indian film fraternity might also take part in the event. There are also reports doing the rounds that both Ajith and Vijay may also make their presence felt at the Ungal Naan event. Let us wait and see what is on store.

Meanwhile, the tickets for Ungal Naan show are getting sold out at a fast pace. Reportedly, the tickets are available ar a price of Rs 999 onwards.