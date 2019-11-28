Ungal Naan Television Premiere: Date And Timings Of The Kamal 60 Event!

Ungal Naan, the grand event organised to celebrate Kamal Haasan's 60 years in the film industry was held on November 17, 2019, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. All those who couldn't watch the event LIVE will now get a chance to view the spectacular programme on the mini screen as Ungal Naan is all set for its television premiere. Reportedly, the spectacular event will be aired on Star Vijay in the coming weekend. According to reports, the show will be aired as two different parts on November 30, 2019, and December 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the promos of Ungal Naan have already started to come in and have gained huge attention. If reports are to be believed, the show will commence at 8 PM. The promos have further upped the expectations of the audiences. Later, the show is also expected to stream on Hotstar.

Considering the hype that the show has, Ungal Naan is expected to set some record TRP ratings. Reports surrounding Ungal Naan event was all over the online circuits and now, audiences are eagerly waiting to catch the spectacular show on television.

The Kamal 60 event was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film fraternity. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is a dear friend to Kamal Haasan, was present for the event. The musical event organised by maestro Ilaiyaraaja was also one among the major attractions of Ungal Naan. AR Rahman too made his presence felt at the function.

Directors like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, SA Chandrasekhar, KS Ravikumar, PS Muthuraman, Pa Ranjith, Mari Selvaraj, etc., also graced the function. Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, Pasupathi, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan, Radha, Manisha Koirala, Ambika, Tamannaah, etc., were among the actors who took part in the event. Reportedly, the event opened to a jam-packed crowd.