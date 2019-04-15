Uriyadi 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!

With Uriyadi 2, Tamil cinema has received one more sequel film. The prequel was a highly successful and talked about venture and now the sequel too has followed the same lines with the movie getting decent reviews upon its release. It was on April 05, 2019 that this movie hit theatres.

While the film is still running in the theatres, one such development associated with the film has come out that is not a pleasing one for the film industry or genuine movie lovers. Disappointingly, piracy has hit Uriyadi 2 as well just like the way the other Tamil movies of recent times have fallen prey to.

Reportedly, Uriyadi 2 full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers and this has happened after the first week of the film's release in the theatres.

Uriyadi 2 has been directed by Vijay Kumar and the film has been funded by Suriya's 2D entertainment. Films like Uriyadi 2 need to be watched from the theatres and success of such films will be a great booster for the industry. Let us hope that the piracy won't affect Uriyadi's theatrical run and it would go on to enjoy a fine run in the upcoming days as well.