Uriyadi 2 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Film!
Uriyadi 2 has been a film on which the Tamil cinema audiences have pinned up hopes and expectations as such is the lineage that its prequel carries. More importantly, Uriyadi 2 has the backing of Nadippin Nayagan Suriya as the producer and it further elevated the expectations of this film.
Now, Uriyadi 2, directed by Vijay Kumar has come out in the theatres and this highly promising Tamil movie is one among the major releases of the day (April 05, 2019). The sequel to the 2016 movie has been scripted by the director himself and he also essays the lead role in the film.
Along with Vijay Kumar, Uriyadi 2 also features actors like Sudhakara, Vismaya etc., in important roles. The teaser of Uriyadi 2 had promised that the film would as intense as its prequel.
How has Uriyadi 2 turned out to be? Being one of the most awaited films, the Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews regarding Uriyadi 2. The film even had early morning shows in a few centres. Let us take a look at what the audiences have to say about Uriyadi 2.
Manoj Kumar @MmcManoj
Once again @Vijay_B_Kumar Jii has proved his excellence through his script and screenplay thru emotional scenes and Powerful Politics. 1st half was quite interesting. btw, 2nd half was LIT 🔥 Overall : 4/5 - (sic)
SelvaViki சிலம்பு ❤ ☺ @SelvaViki_Kid
@Vijay_B_Kumar You are Legend of Realsitic 💥 ~ Hard Hitting #Uriyadi2 - (sic)
NIVAS @Banuchandar13
Detailing in each and every scene, Every cinema fan gonna love this for sure! ❤️ Entertaining first half, Engaging interval block, Vera level last 20mins & Emotional climax sums up! 😍 @Vijay_B_Kumar ❤️ A big fan already, now a even more love & respect for you! ❤️ #Uriyadi2 - (sic)
Srinath @SrinathC2
Second Half la vara dialogues elamae 💥 Pala Kodi Makkal oda Vaazhva Saava Verum 500 Arasiyalvaathi Mudivupanranla 👌👌👌 #Uriyadi2 - (sic)