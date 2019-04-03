English
    Uriyadi 2: Will This Sequel Match The Intensity Of Its Prequel?

    Every year, the Tamil film industry welcomes films which could be branded as bold and brave attempts. Uriyadi, the film that released in the theatres in 2016 was one such attempt, which fetched praises from the critics and the audiences. Uriyadi earned the cult classic status later on with the release of the DVDs and got listed as one of the finest political thrillers of all time. Now, after three years of Uriyadi, the same team is coming up with Uriyadi 2, which would be releasing in the theatres on April 05, 2019. While Uriyadi 2 has a great buzz surrounding it with the film even set to get early morning shows, the audiences would be eager to know whether Uriyadi 2 will match up to the intensity of Uriyadi.

    What The Director Said

    Reportedly, in one of the recent media interactions, the director mentioned that Uriyadi won't have violent sequences, smoking or drinking scenes as in the prequel, which indirectly means that Uriyadi 2 won't be as gory as the prequel. Moreover, it has also fetched a U/A certificate.

    The Major Sequences

    In fact, Uriyadi was well-noted for its raw and realistic narrative pattern. The college sequences, the friendship angle, the depiction of the hostel life and the fight sequences were shown with utmost conviction. Even the fight towards the climax sequences, which was very intense, turned out to be one of the major takeaways from the film.

    What's In Store?

    Now, audiences are buckled up to know what to expect from Uriyadi 2. One thing is of sure that Uriyadi 2 will maintain the political angle in the film and it would be interesting to see how the film-maker would have carved the film to meet the expectations of the prequel without the violence factor.

    The Cast & Crew Of Uriyadi 2

    Uriyadi 2 has its script penned by Vijay Kumar, who has helmed the project as well. Suriya has produced this much-awaited movie. Vijay Kumar himself will be seen playing the lead role along with Vismaya and Sudhakar. 96 sensation Govind Vasantha is the music director of the film.

    Suriya Is Confident

    According to a recent report by Behindwoods, Suriya has already watched the preview of Uriyadi 2 and sources claim that the actor-producer is happy with the final output. Let us wait and see whether Uriyadi 2 will create the impact that the prequel had created.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
