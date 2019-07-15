Vada Chennai 2 Shelved? Dhanush Reacts To Rumours

There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Dhanush. In October, the powerhouse performer received some terrific news when Vada Chennai opened to a terrific response at the box office and impressed critics big time. The film also clicked with fans, who called it a 'masterpiece'. Sadly for 'D', Maari 2 failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a lacklustre sequel to the 2015 hit Maari.

Recently, it was rumoured that Vada Chennai 2, a sequel to Vada Chennai, had been shelved as some people in North Chennai felt that the film did not do justice to their lifestyle.

Now, Dhanush has reacted to these reports. He tweeted that Vada Chennai 2 is happening and requested fans to ignore all 'unofficial' updates about the prestigious movie.

"Don't know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vadachennai part 2 is very much on , Unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe in rumours regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you," tweeted the VIP hero. (-sic)

Vada Chennai, directed by ace director Vetrimaaran, was a crime drama that featured Dhanush in the role of a gangster and did full justice to his on-screen image. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh played the female lead and impressed fans with her bold scenes. Actors Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore and Ameer too were a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently working on Asuran, one of the most important movies of his career. The film, featuring him in a desi avatar, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Asuran features Mollywood actress Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut.

Dhanush also has the Gautham Menon-directed Enai Noki Paayum Thota in his kitty. However, fans are not sure about its status as it has been in limbo for quite some time.