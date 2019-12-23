Vadivelu-Parthiban’s Ultimate Combo To Be Back After A Decade?

Vadivelu is considered as an undisputed comedy star of the Kollywood industry. K-town fans will agree calling him the 'Comedy Superstar' of Tamil cinema. His body language and dialogue modulations are still an inspiration for upcoming comedy actors. Netizens frequently mimic his dialogues in the viral video app TikTok, to gain popularity and followers.

The combination of Vadivelu and actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban has never failed to entertain us. They were seen together in movies such as Vetri Kodi Kattu , Bharathi Kannamma and Kaadhal Kirukkan. The mega hit duo delivered a laugh riot in Kundakka Mandakka, which was their last movie together.

Vadivelu has been away from cinema for almost two years now. However, the actor recently announced that he is all set to make his comeback in Ulaganaayagan Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkiraan. Thalaivan Irukkiraan is believed to be the sequel to Kamal's 1992 hit film, Thevar Magan.

Recently, actor Parthiban took to his social media to share a picture of him along with Vadivelu. He captioned it as, "Today's meet might become tomorrow's news." This has created an excitement among their fans.

Comments like,

"marana mass combo waiting for ur reunion."

"Fav combo forever.."

"Wow a film together? "

" Waiting For This Combo Sir..Most Fav Comedy Pair"

"Waiting for another full time comedy film"

"Vadivelu thalaiva," started pouring in!

Reliable sources reveal that Vadivelu and Parthiban are all set to team up together for a project after almost 14 years. They further said that the project will be a complete comedy entertainer. Rumours say that the pre-production works have already begun for the movie and the makers are planning to release it for summer 2020.

There were speculations that Vadivelu might do a web series based on his famous character 'Nesamani' which he played in the movie Friends. However, sources say that the actor has declined this offer pertaining to his other commitments.

(Social media posts are unedited)

