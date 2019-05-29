Vairamuthu's Name Dropped From NGK Promotions Due To #MeToo Controversy? Deets Inside

Selvaraghavan, one of the noted respected filmmakers in the Tamil film industry, is currently awaiting the release of NGK which is slated to hit screens on May 31, 2019. The film, featuring Suriya in the titular role, marks the ace filmmaker's return to the film world after nearly six years and this is one of its biggest highlights. During a recent interview, the Irandaam Ulagam director spoke about the #MeToo movement and said that it is a 'good thing'.

"It's good actually. It's not happening only in the films. It's happening in every field. Wherever we see, it's there. Because films are much more, people see it. I saw it with my own eyes, it's there everywhere. So it's good (that) women come out and talk and have the courage to say that, " he added.

Selvaraghavan also made it clear that he would not be working with sexual predators in the future.

Interestingly, Vairamuthu was originally credited as the film's lyricist much to the delight of his fans. However, his name was dropped later, which lead to speculation that the move was linked to the #MeToo allegations levelled against the veteran lyricist by several women. Reacting to the rumours, Selvaraghavan said that the move had nothing to do with the controversy.

"It was never like that. When the whole thing happened, we (were) already working with someone other than Vairamuthu sir actually. So it was never that. The whole issue happened after we had finished work. Already album had been composed," he said.

NGK, featuring Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as the female leads, is one of the biggest releases of 2019 and this makes it a high stakes affair.

Source: Newsminute