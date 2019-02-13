English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Valentine's Day Special 2019: Tamil Celebrity Couples Who Have Given Us Major Relationship Goals!

    By Manu
    |

    Valentine's Day is here, the day for which lovers round the globe look forward for every year. Any Valentines day is incomplete without discussions on movies and celebrities. Love stories, from both on and off the screen, have often gained attention of the audiences as well as served as text books for many a couple. Kollywood has a good number of celebrity couples, who have mesmerised us both on screen and off screen. The audiences look up to them and often these couples have shown us the right way forward with the love and affection that they share. Read on to know more about them.

    Ajith-Shalini

    Ajith and Shalini's love story dates back to close to two decades. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Amarkalam, the movie which featured this lead pair. The onscreen pair soon became real-life couple as well with them getting married in the year 2000. Ever since then, they have been a respectable and ideal couple, who have shown the right way forward for their followers.

    Suriya-Jyothika

    Suriya and Jyothika form one among the most revered celebrity couples of the industry. Seeing them together is often a pleasant sight and the positivity that they exude is unmatchable. More often, we have seen both of them expressing their mutual admiration for each other, which is something like a textbook for all lovers. Moreover, it was Suriya himself who produced the comeback movie of Jyothika, 36 Vayathinile.

    Dhanush-Aishwarya

    It has been more than 14 years since they both got married and they rightly are among the most celebrated couples of the industry. Their love and respect for each other have only increased with the passage of time.

    Prasanna-Sneha

    Rumours were abuzz regarding their love story even before the couple made it official. They both formed a lovely pair and it was evident from the film Achamundu Achamundu, in which they starred together. They got married in the year 2012 and it is always a pleasure to see these two together, who form a perfect match.

    Mani Ratnam-Suhasini

    Mani Ratnam and Suhasini form a really lovely pair. These highly talented couple has proved more than once that they are a perfect match both off screen as well as on the work front. In connection to movies, Suhasini has penned some of the best works of Mani Ratnam, which the director himself took to a different level.

    Read more about: valentines day
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 23:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue