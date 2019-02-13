Valentine's Day Special 2019: Tamil Celebrity Couples Who Have Given Us Major Relationship Goals!

Ajith-Shalini

Ajith and Shalini's love story dates back to close to two decades. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Amarkalam, the movie which featured this lead pair. The onscreen pair soon became real-life couple as well with them getting married in the year 2000. Ever since then, they have been a respectable and ideal couple, who have shown the right way forward for their followers.

Suriya-Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika form one among the most revered celebrity couples of the industry. Seeing them together is often a pleasant sight and the positivity that they exude is unmatchable. More often, we have seen both of them expressing their mutual admiration for each other, which is something like a textbook for all lovers. Moreover, it was Suriya himself who produced the comeback movie of Jyothika, 36 Vayathinile.

Dhanush-Aishwarya

It has been more than 14 years since they both got married and they rightly are among the most celebrated couples of the industry. Their love and respect for each other have only increased with the passage of time.

Prasanna-Sneha

Rumours were abuzz regarding their love story even before the couple made it official. They both formed a lovely pair and it was evident from the film Achamundu Achamundu, in which they starred together. They got married in the year 2012 and it is always a pleasure to see these two together, who form a perfect match.

Mani Ratnam-Suhasini

Mani Ratnam and Suhasini form a really lovely pair. These highly talented couple has proved more than once that they are a perfect match both off screen as well as on the work front. In connection to movies, Suhasini has penned some of the best works of Mani Ratnam, which the director himself took to a different level.