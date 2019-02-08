English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Valentines' Day 2019: Suriya's NGK Teaser And Karthi's Dev To Be Released On The Special Day

    By Staff
    |

    Valentine's Day, fondly referred to as the day of love, is around the corner and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst countless young boys and girls. The Karthi starrer Dev is set to arrive in theatres on the special day. Being a pure romantic drama, it is likely to be the first choice for couples this V Day. The film's trailer released a few days ago and became a rage in no time.

    The buzz is that Dev revolves around the relationship between an ambitious woman and a carefree guy who wants to explore the world. The unexpected events that take place when they fall in love forms the crux of the story. Dev also has Rakul Preet in the lead, teaming up with her Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru co-star once again. Veteran actors Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan too are a part of the cast.

    valentines Day

    Interestingly, the official teaser of Suriya and Rakul Preet's NGK will also be released on February 14, 2019. NGK is directed by Selvaraghavan and is touted to be a political-thriller. Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi too is a part of the cast. NGK was originally supposed to hit the screens in 2018 but failed to keep its date with the audience.

    The buzz is that NGK will finally hit the screens in April 2019.

    So, are you looking forward to Dev and the NGK teaser? Tell us in

    Read more about: valentines day 2019 ngk dev
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue