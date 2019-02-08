Valentines' Day 2019: Suriya's NGK Teaser And Karthi's Dev To Be Released On The Special Day

Valentine's Day, fondly referred to as the day of love, is around the corner and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst countless young boys and girls. The Karthi starrer Dev is set to arrive in theatres on the special day. Being a pure romantic drama, it is likely to be the first choice for couples this V Day. The film's trailer released a few days ago and became a rage in no time.

The buzz is that Dev revolves around the relationship between an ambitious woman and a carefree guy who wants to explore the world. The unexpected events that take place when they fall in love forms the crux of the story. Dev also has Rakul Preet in the lead, teaming up with her Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru co-star once again. Veteran actors Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan too are a part of the cast.

Interestingly, the official teaser of Suriya and Rakul Preet's NGK will also be released on February 14, 2019. NGK is directed by Selvaraghavan and is touted to be a political-thriller. Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi too is a part of the cast. NGK was originally supposed to hit the screens in 2018 but failed to keep its date with the audience.

The buzz is that NGK will finally hit the screens in April 2019.

So, are you looking forward to Dev and the NGK teaser?