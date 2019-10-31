Valimai: Ajith Kumar Refuses To Listen To H Vinoth's Script? Deets Inside!

Ajith Kumar, last seen in the critically acclaimed Nerkonda Paarvai, is set to begin work on the much-hyped Valimai, and this has taken social media by storm. The film, previously referred to as Thala 60, marks the Vivegam hero's second consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, which has piqued the curiosity.

Now, here is a major update about Valimai. According to a leading YouTube channel, H Vinoth has completed the film's script, indicating that things are heading in the right direction.

The report further states that H Vinoth wanted to narrate the final script to Ajith, however, the mass hero refused to listen to it. He apparently told the director that he has full faith in his abilities, making his day.

In case, you did not know, Ajith is held in high regard due to his flawless work ethic. The 'Ultimate Star' normally does not interfere with the creative side of things and gives directors a free hand. He, however, objects if a film features controversial dialogues. It seems, H Vinoth just experienced 'Thala magic' first hand.

Coming back to Valimai, it is touted to be an action-thriller at par with the ones produced by Hollywood. The film is likely to showcase Ajith's real-life love for cars, making it a feast for his die-hard fans. Valimai will be shot across exotic foreign locations, which suggests that it is going to be a visual delight.

The grapevine suggests that Keerthy Suresh is being considered for Valimai and this has grabbed a fair deal of attention. Some time ago, it was also reported that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is being 'considered' for a negative role in the film. One is likely to get clarity about the cast in the coming days.

