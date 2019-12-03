Vani Bhojan All Geared Up For Her Kollywood Entry

Actress Vani Bhojan, who was last seen in her Telugu flick 'Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' is all set to make her Tamil debut with 'Oh My Kadavule' and 'Lock up'.

Vani initially rose to fame with the popular television serial 'Dheivamagal'. She played the character called 'Satya', a loyal government official known for her sincerity. Through this, the actress became a popular household name, eventually getting numerous movie offers.

Her Telugu debut 'Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' got her positive welcome to the Telugu industry. She is ready to make her Kollywood entry now with 'Oh My Kadavule' and 'Lock up'.

On Tuesday, Vani took to Instagram to share pictures from the shooting spot. The actress was seen sporting a casual, trendy look. She captioned the images, "#newbeginning."

The teaser of her Tamil flick 'Lock up' was released on November 12. The suspense thriller had popular director Gautham Vasudev Menon giving the voiceover. The film has Vani Bhojan, Venkat Prabhu and Vaibhav playing the lead roles. Produced by Nitin Sathyaa, the film is directed by SG Charles. The teaser had Vaibhav and Venkat Prabhu wearing police uniforms.

Her next Tamil flick 'Oh My Kadavule' has Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead. Vani is playing the role of Ashok Selvan's childhood crush who will make an unexpected entry into his life. The second single of 'Oh My Kadavule' was released on November 22.

Ashwath Mariumuthu will make his directorial debut with 'Oh My Kadavule', which is produced by G Dilli Babu under his banner Axess Film Factory. In one of her interviews, Vani had stated that she believes hardwork never fails, and that she is getting many film offers in Tamil. Bhojan also revealed that her parents never interfere with her career as they trust her decision-making skills.