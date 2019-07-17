Vanitha Vijayakumar Challenges Kamal Hassan's Statement On Bigg Boss Tamil 3!

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was one among the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had to exit the house after the second elimination that occurred a few days ago. Along with Vanitha Vijayakumar, five other contestants were in the eviction list but it was the Chandralekha actress who had to move out of the house after she received the least number of votes.

Meanwhile, upon her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared her experiences of being on the show. In one of the recent interviews to Cinemaexpress.com, she talked about the reality of the contestants of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Importantly, she even challenged one of the statements that Kamal Haasan had made in one of the promos of the show. According to her, Kamal Haasan had made a statement that after one week of tenure at the Bigg Boss Tamil house, all the contestants would automatically remove the masks.

However, Vanitha Vijayakumar has contradicted this statement of Kamal Haasan's. In the interview, Vanitha Vijayakumar has mentioned that what happens actually is the other way around. According to the actress, it was only for the first week that the entire contestants remained inside the house without wearing any fake mask. But after one week, each and every contestant started to wear a mask to hide their real face and behaviour. While explaining her statement, Vanitha Vijayakumar also added that they are wearing the masks since they started to realise that cameras are around them only after the completion of a week.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has come up with an interesting remark regarding the contestants and that too from a different viewpoint. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is getting intense and exciting with each passing day. The show has as many as 14 contestants inside the house now and the audiences have started vouching for their favourite contestants, who according to them should be the winner.