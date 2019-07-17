English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vanitha Vijayakumar Challenges Kamal Hassan's Statement On Bigg Boss Tamil 3!

    By
    |

    Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was one among the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had to exit the house after the second elimination that occurred a few days ago. Along with Vanitha Vijayakumar, five other contestants were in the eviction list but it was the Chandralekha actress who had to move out of the house after she received the least number of votes.

    Meanwhile, upon her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared her experiences of being on the show. In one of the recent interviews to Cinemaexpress.com, she talked about the reality of the contestants of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

    Importantly, she even challenged one of the statements that Kamal Haasan had made in one of the promos of the show. According to her, Kamal Haasan had made a statement that after one week of tenure at the Bigg Boss Tamil house, all the contestants would automatically remove the masks.

    Vanitha Vijayakumar Challenges Kamal Hassans Statement On Bigg Boss Tamil 3!

    However, Vanitha Vijayakumar has contradicted this statement of Kamal Haasan's. In the interview, Vanitha Vijayakumar has mentioned that what happens actually is the other way around. According to the actress, it was only for the first week that the entire contestants remained inside the house without wearing any fake mask. But after one week, each and every contestant started to wear a mask to hide their real face and behaviour. While explaining her statement, Vanitha Vijayakumar also added that they are wearing the masks since they started to realise that cameras are around them only after the completion of a week.

    Vanitha Vijayakumar has come up with an interesting remark regarding the contestants and that too from a different viewpoint. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is getting intense and exciting with each passing day. The show has as many as 14 contestants inside the house now and the audiences have started vouching for their favourite contestants, who according to them should be the winner.

    More VANITHA VIJAYAKUMAR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue