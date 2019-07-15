English
    Vanitha Vijayakumar Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss 3 Tamil; Mohan Vaidya & Reshma In Tears!

    Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, the show has gained the attention of the audiences has completed three weeks. On its third week, there were as many as 15 contestants inside the house. Among them, as many as 5 contestants were nominated to the eviction list in the previous week.

    Among the nominated contestants, the names of Mohan Vaidya and Vanitha Vijayakumar were doing the rounds in connection with the eviction of the third week. However, on Saturday's (July 13) episode, it was revealed that Mohan Vaidya has been saved from eviction.

    The suspense went ahead to the Sunday's (July 14) episode and in an interesting series of events, the name of the evicted contestant was announced. In the last round, Meera Mitun and Vanitha Vijayakumar were the ones who were left in the eviction list with Bigg Boss revealing that all the other contestants have been saved. Finally, Bigg Boss revealed that Vanitha Vijayakumar will be the contestant who will have to leave the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil House in the third week.

    The rest of the contestants were unhappy with Vanith's eviction. Mohan Vaidya and Reshma broke down to tears after hearing about the elimination. At the same time, Sakshi Agarwal and Sherin also felt bad upon getting to know the Vanitha Vijayakumar will be saying good bye to Bigg Boss 3 Tamil house.

    Nevertheless, the reactions that have come up on Twitter reveal that the audiences are somewhat happy with the eviction of Vanitha Vijayakumar and the news didn't come as a surprise to them. Take a look at some of the tweets that have been ruling the Twitter ever since the announcement regarding Vanitha Vijayakumar's eviction.

    Now, the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil house as many as 14 contestants. Meanwhile, the team has selected the upcoming week's captain. Sakshi Agarwal has been elected as the new captain of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil house.

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 0:32 [IST]
