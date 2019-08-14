Vanitha Vijayakumar Has A Bad Opinon About Bigg Boss Telugu 3; Says Tamil Contestants Are Better!

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who has made a re-entry to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has kept the proceedings interesting. In the most recent episode, Vanitha Vijayakumar talked about Bigg Boss Telugu as well. While speaking to other contestants like Cheran and Sherin, she described her experience watching Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She opined that in Bigg Boss Telugu, the issues and fight popped up right in the very first episode. Vanitha Vijayakumar also added that Bigg Boss Tamil contestants are much better as they are more sophisticated. For the uninitiated, Vanitha Vijayakumar was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in the third week and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had commenced on July 21, 2019.

At the same time, Vanitha Vijayakumar also added that things will probably change from the next season onwards. She also added that the usual belief that senior contestants can't win the contest will be broken soon.

Well, Vanitha Vijayakumar continues to stun everyone with her comments. Vanitha Vijayakumar came back to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a guest and is expected to be there in the house for a few more days. She has divulged some vital information after watching some of the episodes and what the audiences feel about the contestants who are at present inside the house. Even in the recently concluded episode, her opinions about the issue between Mugen Rao and Abhirami was much noted. She was critical about the approach of both Mugen Rao and Abhirami.

In the recent episode, Abhirami and Mugen Rao had a nasty fight after the conversation turned into a huge argument. Both of them broke down to tears after the argument. Certain contestants supported Abhirami whereas a few others backed Mugen Rao. Later, Abhirami apologised to Mugen Rao for the same. However, it seems like their friendship has come to an end with the recent fight turning out to be nasty.