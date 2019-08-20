Vanitha Vijayakumar Is The New Wild Card Entry; Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fans Lash Out At The Team!

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house yet again as a guest has affirmed her place as a contestant. In the previous episode, it was announced that Vanitha Vijayakumar has turned out to be the wild card entry of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and she will once again be a contestant who will be eyeing the supreme title. However, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans are not so pleased with the decision of the team to bring back an eliminated contestant as a wild-card entry.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans were expecting a wild card entry, especially since two contestants went out of the house in the past week. However, they were expecting the arrival of an all-new contestant. Some of the fans took to their respective Twitter accounts to express their disappointment over the team's decision to bring in Vanitha as the new entrant. Interestingly, never in the past, an eliminated contestant has re-entered the house.

At the same time, some of the tweets also talk about the reason why Vanitha Vijayakumar targeted Tharshan in the past week, despite not being a contestant. Another fan has asked Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team to bring some other contestant as a wild card entry. One user believes that the show is turning out to be like a serial. Take a look at some of the tweets that have come out after Vanitha Vijayakumar's re-entry to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

How come eliminated contestant can be a wild card entry ??? #BiggBossTamil3 — Vanisree 👩🏻🔦🔦🔦 (@Vanisre25257710) August 19, 2019

#BiggBossTamil3

Send some new Wild card contestants

This show is now moving like a crap serial🤮 — MUGEN RAO FC♥️♥️🔥 (@Mugenfanz) August 19, 2019

So vanitha is a wildcard contestant



Now it makes sense why she was targeting tharshan #biggbosstamil3 — SuBaa (@Exist2RecivLuv) August 19, 2019

@vijaytelevision dai wat #vanitha is doing inside still now? Y Ur asking vote for the contestants if Ur doing in your own wish then don't do voting and all. #BiggBossTamil3 @ikamalhaasan — Naren@தமிழ் (@narendran_td) August 19, 2019

For the uninitiated, Vanitha Vijayakumar was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, after she was nominated to the eviction list in the third week. Nevertheless, some of the audiences are happy with Vanitha Vijayakumar's re-entry as well. Meanwhile, the eviction list for the ninth week is out. Kasthuri, Cheran, Sandy Master and Tharshan have found a place in the new eviction list. The contestants were directed not to nominate Vanitha Vijayakumar since she is a new entrant of the house.