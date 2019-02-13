English
    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Box Office Collections: Is The STR Starrer HIT Or FLOP?

    By Manu
    |

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven was one among the four movies that had ventured upon a box office race on February 01, 2019. The STR starrer, which was helmed by superhit filmmaker Sundar C, who is well-known for carving entertainers according to the pulse of the audiences, had enjoyed a grand release in the theatres. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is the remake of Telugu movie Attarintiki Daredi and a similar success was duly expected to be made at the box office. Did Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven manage to live up to that expectations? Read Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven box office collections report to know more about this.

    Budget

    A recent video send out by YouTube channel Friday Facts has revealed the collections that the film has made. The reports suggest that the film's total expenditure, including the budget as well as the promotion works stood at around Rs 33 crore.

    3 Days Collections

    Going by the report, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven had enjoyed a decent start at the box office with the film fetching around Rs 3 crore from the first three days of its run in Tamil Nadu theatres. Reportedly, the film made a net collection of Rs 9.60 crore from the first three days of its run.

    Expected Lifetime Collections

    Well, the WOM hasn't been promising for the movie and the film witnessed dip in the collections from the weekdays onwards. The report adds that in the final run, Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuven would collect a share of approximately Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu Region.

    Other Regions

    The business hasn't been over the top in other parts as well. The report suggests that the film is expected to fetch around Rs 40 lakh and Rs 53 lakh share from Kerala and Karnataka respectively.

    A Loss For The Producer?

    If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to do a total business of Rs 24.90 crore in its final run against a budget of Rs 33 crore. In turn, it means that it might turn out to be a loss venture in the final run.

    Here is the break-up as given in Friday Facts

    Business By VRV
    Tamil Nadu 10 Crores
    Overseas 2.1 Crores
    Audio 55 Lakhs
    Kerala 40 Lakhs
    Karnataka 35 Lakhs
    North Indian Dubbing 3.5 Crores
    Satellite 8 Crores
    Total 24.9 Crores

