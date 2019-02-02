Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fair Start For The Simbu Starrer

Day 1 Collections

As per the latest trade estimates, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven collected nearly between Rs 60 Lakh to Rs 80 Lakh at the Chennai box office on Day 1 and began its run on a fair note. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

Viswasam-Petta Effect?

The Pongal releases Viswasam and Petta are still going strong at the box office. In fact, it can even be said that they are still the top choice of a section of the audience. And, needless to say, this has affected Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven's performance to some extent.

The WOM Is Negative

The general feeling is that Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a rather weak remake. Simbu has impressed all and sundry with his lively act, however, most critics are unhappy about the lousy screenplay and predictable comedy sequence. All in all, it has not been able to match the standards set by the Telugu version. As such, the WOM is not favourable and this is a problem for Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

The Way Ahead...

Being a remake, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is unlikely to e the top choice of the casual movie goer. However, Simbu's star power might help it pick up oer the weekend. Moreover, the other releases (Peranbu and Sarvam Thaala Mayam) are not too commercial in nature. As such, they should not e a cause of worry for Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. Either way, the next few days are crucial for the movie.