Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Day 1

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Gets Leaked

In a shocking development, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for free download. The leaked version is of ordinary audio and video quality. This shameful act is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been shot against a decent budget and is a crucial release for STR. It needs to have a solid and long run at the box office in order to be a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, the total collections are likely to be stunted. And, needless to say, this is quite unfortunate.

About Tamilrockers

The notorious gang Tamilrockers has a history of leaking movies online on the opening day itself.. 2.0, Seema Raja, Viswasam and Petta are just some of the big releases that fell prey to piracy and suffered big time. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil films such as Aravinda Sametha, Thugs of Hindostan and Odiyan. In doing so, the gang has become a nuisance for those in the industry.

To Conclude...

In recent times, the authorities have taken a few big steps to control the menace of piracy. Moreover, a few illegal websites have been eliminated for promoting piracy. While this has improved the situation, the issue still persists. Let us hope that the those in power take piracy more seriously and ultimately come up with a permanent solution. Piracy can't be tolerated under any circumstances. Enough Said!