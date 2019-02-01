Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Movie Review: Live Updates About The Simbu Starrer
Last year, the much-loved Simbu became the talk of the town when the hard-hitting Chekka Chivanta Vaanam hit the screens amidst fanfare and emerged as a big hit. The star delivered a stunning performance in the Mani Ratnam directorial and proved his mettle. The film's success also helped him put the failure of AAA behind him. Now, STR is back in the limelight because of his latest film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.
The film is a Sundar C directorial and it has already created a buzz amongst the fans because of its gripping trailer. A remake of the Telugu hit Attarintiki Daredi, it promises to a family entertainer and features STR in the role essayed by Pawan Kalyan in the original version. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven also has Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa in the lead.
The supporting cast features names such as Ramya Krishnan and Prabhu. The first shows of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven are set to begin. Stay tuned fror the live review
Also here are some of the key taking points about Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.
The Stakes Are High
Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is STR's first solo hero release in quite a while. If the film flops, his viability as a leading man is going to be affected. However, if it clicks at the box office, STR will be able to silence his critics and prove his mettle once again. As such, the stakes are quite high.
It’s Simbu VS Pawan Kayan
Attarintiki Daredi was an ‘industry hit' and it featured a massy yet relatable performance from the ‘Power Star'. As Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a direct remake of the Trivikram Srinivas film, fans are bound to draw parallels between STR and Pawan Kalyan. It will be interesting to see whether the young actor is able to match the standards set by PK or not.
Will Ramya Krishnan Steal The Show?
The trailer suggests that Ramya Krishnan has a meaty role in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. The ‘Lady Superstar' is a powerhouse performer. She has previously delivered solid performances in films such as Baahubali 2 and Padayappa and proved her mettle. The buzz is Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is going to be a good outing for her. Moreover, many feel that her scenes with STR are going to be a delight.
Will Petta And Viswasam Slow Down Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven?
The Pongal releases Petta and Viswasam are still doing tremendous business at the box office. And, it seems that they will not be slowing down in the coming days. As such, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven might not be able to perform to its full potential at the box office.