Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Movie Review: Live Updates About The Simbu Starrer

Last year, the much-loved Simbu became the talk of the town when the hard-hitting Chekka Chivanta Vaanam hit the screens amidst fanfare and emerged as a big hit. The star delivered a stunning performance in the Mani Ratnam directorial and proved his mettle. The film's success also helped him put the failure of AAA behind him. Now, STR is back in the limelight because of his latest film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

The film is a Sundar C directorial and it has already created a buzz amongst the fans because of its gripping trailer. A remake of the Telugu hit Attarintiki Daredi, it promises to a family entertainer and features STR in the role essayed by Pawan Kalyan in the original version. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven also has Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa in the lead.

The supporting cast features names such as Ramya Krishnan and Prabhu. The first shows of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven are set to begin. Stay tuned fror the live review

Also here are some of the key taking points about Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.