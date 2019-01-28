English
    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Trailer Takes Youtube By Storm As Simbu Mania Reigns Supreme

    The dashing and young Simbu is arguably one of the most talented and popular actors in the Tamil film industry today. A bold confident individual, the young man enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his impressive looks, magnetic screen presence and flawless acting style . During his career, he has worked in quite a few big films and this has helped him find a foothold in Kollywood. Now, here is some terrific news in store you.

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven

    The trailer of his eagerly-awaited Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven was released yesterday(January 27, 2019) and it has became the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

    The action-packed trailer is all set to cross 2 Million views on YouTube inside 24 hours of being released .At the time of filling it had neatly 1.9 Million views.

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a Sundar C directorial and it's a remake of the Tollywood hit Attarintiki Daredi. In it, STR will be essaying the role played by Pawan Kalyan in the original version.

    The film also features Catherine Tresa and Ramya Krishnan in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Prabhu and Mahat.

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is slated to hit the screens on February 1, 2019 and it will clash at the box office with Peranbu.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
