    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Twitter Review: Here’s What The Viewers Feel About STR’s Film

    It is an open secret that 2017 was a pretty bad year for Simbu. The talented actor suffered a big setback when his ambitious AAA opened to a terrible response at the box office and turned out to be an utter flop. To make matters worse, the film's producers held him responsible for the debacle and accused him of 'unprofessional' behaviour. Luckily, STR overcame this setback and soon delivered a solid performance in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

    Now, Simbu is back in the limelight because of his latest release of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. The film is a Sundar C directorial and it features STR in a massy/lively avatar.

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a remake of the Telugu hit Attarintiki Daredi. In it, STR will be seen essaying the role played by Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu version. Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven also has Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa in the lead. The supporting cast of the film features names such as Ramya Krishnan and Prabhu.

    The first shows of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven are set to begin and here is the Twitter review.
    கேபிள் ராஜா @Cbraja_

    #VanthaRajavathaanVaruven - A perfect Sundar C movie . Simbhu has performed very well after a long gap !!

    Review Ram @MovieReviewRam

    Sentiments work well in this usual family entertainer. Many unwanted sequences with silly humor. #STR's performance & presence, filmy dialogues and emotional climax make it a satisfactory watch.

    мαgєѕн ѕтя мαgєѕн @Magi_offc

    #VanthaRajavathaanVaruven #VandhaRajavathanVaruven review
    First Half : STR's style, Red Cardu song, #STR and robot Shankar comedy, HHT na BGM are the highlights of first half. Neat & Perfect first half. STR bloods loving the movie. @MahatOfficial

    குழந்தை அருண் New @aruntwitzzz

    Wow.. Marana Mass First Half..STR's Great come back..It's a festival mode film Waiting for 2nd half with pop corn #VRVCarnivalBegins

