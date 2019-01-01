English
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shuts Down All The Marriage Rumours In Style!

By
    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses of the present day Tamil cinema. The actress has proved her mettle as a performer and has done some really different roles. She has even dared to do characters with negative shades and come up with some spellbinding performances.

    She has never shied away from giving befitting responses to rumours. Most recently, rumours were doing the rounds regarding Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's marriage. The actress recently took to her Twitter account to send out a befitting reply to all the rumours regarding her marriage.

    Her tweet regarding the same read as "As usual at the end of the year some useless people looking for news has come up with rumours of me getting Married again.. IM NOT GETTING MARRIED.. I'm here to stay.. work and kick everybody's ass..!!! So dear losers better luck next time..I know who u r.. #cantbringmedown..!!".

    On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was most recently seen in the movie Maari 2, in which she had essayed the role of a character named Vijaya Chamundeswari. Her performance was noted in the movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had played the role of the main antagonist in the blockbuster movie Sarkar, starring Vijay in the lead role.

    Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
