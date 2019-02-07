Varmaa To Be Reshot; Bala Is Out Of The Film As Producers Are Unhappy With The Final Cut!

Varmaa, the debut acting venture of Dhruv has been one of the highly-awaited Tamil movies of the year. Earlier, the makers were planning to release the film during the Valentine's Day of this year but later, the team members of the film came up with an announcement that the film has been postponed to another date.

While the audiences have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the release of the film, a news has come out now, which has left the entire Tamil movie lovers shocked.

Reportedly, the makers of Varmaa has come up with an official statement, in which it has been mentioned that Varmaa will be reshot completely with Dhruv Vikram. In the statement, it has been made clear that E4 Entertainments, the production banner is not happy with the final version of the film and hence they are not releasing this version in the theatres. It has also been revealed that a new director will be taking up the film from now onwards.

The statement also adds that they are eyeing to release the film in the month of June 2019 and an announcement regarding the new cast & crew of the film will be made in the days to come.

Take a look at the Tweet regarding the same here..